Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 76.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (down previously from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,276.60. 1,847,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

