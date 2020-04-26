Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 400 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a CHF 385 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 348.64.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

