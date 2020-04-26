Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

