Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock remained flat at $$48.43 during trading on Friday. 4,756,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748,321. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

