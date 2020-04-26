Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Home Depot stock traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.18. 5,025,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

