Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 160.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. 2,846,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,096. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.