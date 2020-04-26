Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 55 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after buying an additional 113,552 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,111.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after buying an additional 182,230 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 73,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

BATS IGV traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $232.32. The stock had a trading volume of 559,693 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.94. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.1703 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

