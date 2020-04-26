Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.51. 1,385,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

