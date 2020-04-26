Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.01. 4,586,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

