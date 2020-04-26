Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.59.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.