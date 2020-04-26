Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $143,000 Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 246.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after acquiring an additional 359,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $2,079,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,208,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,589. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

