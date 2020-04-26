Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after buying an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after buying an additional 5,153,300 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,963,000 after buying an additional 1,730,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,553,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,584,742. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

