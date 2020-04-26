Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in State Street by 70.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.41. 1,611,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.