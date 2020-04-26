Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.48. The company had a trading volume of 241,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.44. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

