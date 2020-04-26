Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.84. 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

