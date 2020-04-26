Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $2,803,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,884. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

