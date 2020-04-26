Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. 9,175,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,197,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

