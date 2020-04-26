Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,896,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.84. 33,915,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,673,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.