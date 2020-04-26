Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 294.6% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $107.48. 730,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,880. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

