Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 63,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average of $235.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

