Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 8.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.64. 11,198,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,211,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

