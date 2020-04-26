SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.74.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

