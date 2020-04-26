SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11. SAP has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,288,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,467,000 after purchasing an additional 248,827 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.