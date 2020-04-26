Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 13,874 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.