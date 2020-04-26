Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 0.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 357,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 382,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock remained flat at $$49.68 during trading hours on Friday. 172,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,735. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.

