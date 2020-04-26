Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,528,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,934,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 1,505,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

