Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $374,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. 1,032,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,451. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.