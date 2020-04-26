Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Invests $1.99 Million in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises 0.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,508,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1,416.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 288,909 shares during the last quarter.

DIAL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,732. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit