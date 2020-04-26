Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Invests $1.99 Million in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises 0.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,508,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1,416.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 288,909 shares during the last quarter.

DIAL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,732. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

