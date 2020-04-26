Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes $264,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.28. 1,882,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,705. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.74. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

