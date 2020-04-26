Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after acquiring an additional 745,810 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 641,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,033,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 870,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 283,636 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,277. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

