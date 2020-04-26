Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.