Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. 2,723,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,449. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.