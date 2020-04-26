SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.04.

SCYX stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

