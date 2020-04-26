Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 442 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after buying an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,563. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average of $227.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

