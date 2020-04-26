Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,604 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $139.23. 1,874,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,516. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

