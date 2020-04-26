Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

