Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.70. 1,915,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

