Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Nike makes up 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. 4,160,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,227,786. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

