Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.18. 10,653,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231,503. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

