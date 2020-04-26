Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.29. 3,243,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.16. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

