Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $268.17. 1,836,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,131 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,212. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

