Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,905 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.78. The stock had a trading volume of 811,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,462. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.