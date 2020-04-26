Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,030 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,030 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.81. 11,076,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,993,527. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

