Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average of $126.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

