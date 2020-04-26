Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,371,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,031,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average of $193.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.39.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

