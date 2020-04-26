Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.33.

NYSE SHW traded up $7.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $506.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

