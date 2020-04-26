SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $9.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,243. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

