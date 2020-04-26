SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

