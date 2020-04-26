SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.01. 9,175,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,197,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.