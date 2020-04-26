SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $847,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 54,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 75,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $123,412,000 after acquiring an additional 306,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 50,068,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,370,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

